McAfee Auctions this Thursday in Ballymoney

McAfee Auctions major 850 lot plus sale this Thursday night really does have something for everyone.

Ranging from good pieces of furniture, lots of smaller furniture and collectibles, paintings, prints, mirrors and memorabilia, and for the gardener there is a selection of stone troughs, planters, and for the ladies a selection of gold, silver and costume jewellery – really something for everyone.

Mahogany table and chair sets sit aside nice display cabinets, settees and desks, while adorned with bronzes, busts, crystal, figurines, clocks, mirrors, etc etc.

There is a wide variety of antique table and chair sets, sideboards, display cabinets, writing desks, longcase, wall and mantle clocks, occasional chairs, tables and smaller pieces of furniture, more modern furnishings, and restoration pieces but there are many other collectibles and other pieces of interest. More unusual items in this sale include a number of old stone troughs, garden planters, a very good upright Yamaha piano, electric keyboard, complete cctv security system, very good shop pricing system, new leather bedstead, lots of unusual collectibles, two large border fine art figurines, a large bronze of a warrior in chariot, marble bust of a lady, old partners desk, superb large mahogany wardrobe etc etc.

The sale takes place in Ballymoney, The Auction Rooms, Main Street and viewing commences on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 2 and 3 from 3pm-5pm and 7pm-8.30pm and on Thursday 4 the day of sale from 3.30 until the start of sale at 6.30pm. Catalogues are online at www.mcafeeauctions.com