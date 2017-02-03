McAfee Auctions sale next week

McAfee Auctions are back in Ballymoney for their first Ballymoney sale of the new year next week, February 16 with over 650 lots up for offer. It’s an interesting sale of Antique and general furnishings together with lots of collectibles, paintings, clocks, etc. etc.

Among the many pieces of furniture is a good mirror backed sideboard, a four door display cabinet, choice of two very good conservatory suites, two seater settees, pairs of wing backed and other armchairs and other chairs, table and chair sets, nice sized small credenza, selection of bedroom furniture including a very good panelled double bed, matching wardrobe, painted two door wardrobe, chests, dressing tables etc. choice of display cabinets, two pine office desks, writing bureaus, bookshelves, chair sets, day bed, etc etc

Paintings include works by Cunningham, Rooney, O’Duinn, Murray, Michelle, and other artistes, lots of advertising and other prints and tapestries. Collectables include old railway signs, old typewriters, oil lamps, wooden boxes, earthenware, old irons, staff.dogs, bird cages, wall and mantle clocks, stamp albums, crystal, Doultons, porcelain, tea and dinner sets, linen, microscopes, compasses, etc etc

Other items include a very good hall stand, small grilled door bookcase, double pedestal writing desk, revolving bookcase, double door concave corner cupboard, old end over end churn, campaign bed, two good pine wall shelves, collection of Llaudro and Nao figurines, two three piece clock sets, Art Deco figurine, garden bench, etc.

Viewing for the sale commences on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 14 and 15 from 3pm-5pm and 7pm- 8.3pm0 and on the day of sale Thursday, February 16 from 3.30 until start of sale at 6.30pm. Catalogues online shortly at www.mcafeeauctions.com.