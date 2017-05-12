Mayors’ portraits offered to former office bearers

Official portraits of former Mayors and Chairpersons of Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady and Moyle legacy Councils can now be claimed back by the former office bearers or their relatives.

The decision by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council covers portraits taken from 1973 until 2014.

If you, or a family member, held the position of Mayor or Chairperson during this time please ring 028 7034 7141 to make arrangements for collection or email mayorsoffice@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

Collections can be made at Council offices in Coleraine, Ballymoney, Limavady or Ballycastle.

Any portraits which are not claimed by Friday, June 30 will be stored by Council’s Museums Service.