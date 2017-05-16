Mayor calls on Causeway Coast and Glens residents to get on-board Bus and Train Week

Alderman Maura Hickey, Mayor Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is asking the local community to give the bus and train a go and get on-board Bus and Train Week, June 5 – 11.

Bus + Train Week, a Northern Ireland-wide campaign, is a celebration of public transport and its benefits to the community. Last year saw more than 140,000 additional journeys made on-board buses and trains during the weeklong celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, Sam Todd, Service Delivery Manager, Translink, said: “Last June was Northern Ireland’s first ever Bus + Train Week and we want to make our 2017 Bus + Train Week campaign even bigger and better! The celebrations throughout the week will focus on the many benefits of using public transport, such as encouraging regular walking, enjoying extra ‘me’ time, taking care of the environment and saving money. Taking public transport even one day a week, whether that’s to visit the shops or as part of your daily commute, can make a big difference.

“At Translink we strive to keep public transport affordable and accessible for all to help boost the local economy and make Northern Ireland a quality place to live. We are delighted to announce that Bus + Train Week will not only include a wide range of discounted fares, but also an extensive array of great partner offers to encourage everyone to get on-board and get out and about in the local area.

“Translink is committed to continuing to transform public transport here, providing integrated services that connect people and enable the Causeway Coast and Glens area community to thrive. We would like to thank the Mayor for backing this initiative and we can’t wait to see everyone on-board during Bus + Train Week!”

Alderman Maura Hickey, Mayor Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council added: “Bus and Train Week is a great opportunity for residents in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to leave the car at home and commit to the bus or train, whether it’s planning a day out with the family or commuting to work. Public transport plays a vital role in our community as it promotes sustainability, social inclusion and accessibility to make the Causeway Coast and Glens a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“I encourage everyone in our community to join me in celebrating public transport during Bus + Train Week this year. I am confident the week will inspire residents to use public transport more regularly and take advantage of the great services our community has to offer.”

During Bus + Train Week, Translink customers can enjoy discounted fares network-wide along with exclusive competitions, giveaways and entertainment. To find out more, visit www.translink.co.uk/busandtrainweek/ and join the conversation online @Translink_NI #GetOnBoardNI.