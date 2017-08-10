Search

Marconi Festival returns to Ballycastle

Marconi Radio Group Ballycastle held their annual festival at the sea front to commemorate radio pioneer Marconi’s link with the town and Rathlin Island.

Photographer Kevin McAuley was on hand to capture the sights and colours of the festival.

pictured during the Marconi Festival weekend at Ballycastle Sea Front on Sunday

pictured during the Marconi Festival weekend at Ballycastle Sea Front on Sunday