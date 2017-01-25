Man under ‘death threat’ stole alcohol ‘to compensate for row’ with girlfriend

A man under a “death threat” stole alcohol “to compensate” for a row he had with his girlfriend, a defence lawyer claimed at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

Anthony John Ramsey (28), of Altananam Park, Ballycastle, took beer and other alcohol worth £12.99 from the Co-Op in the town on September 12 last year.

A prosecutor said CCTV showed the defendant walking out without offering payment and when arrested he made a full admission and apologised for making a “serious mistake”.

A defence lawyer said a “death threat” is causing his client “difficulty”.

The solicitor said the defendant had a row with his girlfriend and with no money he had stolen the alcohol “to compensate for the row”.

District Judge Peter King said it was a low value theft but came at the end of a suspended sentence the defendant was serving for theft and he imposed a new two months jail term suspended for two years.