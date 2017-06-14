Man pleads guilty to disorderly behaviour at hospital

A Coleraine man who needed medical attention after being beaten with an iron bar became disorderly at the town’s Causeway Hospital.

Hugh Joseph Martin Finnegan (30), of Greenmount Park, swore at staff and police after shouting: “Why the f--k am I being made to wait?”

The incident happened on June 9 and at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, June 12 he pleaded guilty to a disorderly behaviour charge.

A prosecutor said Finnegan was taken to hospital by ambulance but police were called after he was verbally abusive to staff and members of the public walking past in the Emergency Department.

He was using “extremely foul” language and was moved to another room to prevent distress to other patients which included children.

Police stayed with him and he continued to be verbally abusive.

A defence lawyer said Finnegan accepted his actions were “wholly inappropriate” but said when police arrived the verbal abuse was primarily directed at officers.

The lawyer said Finnegan had been out in Coleraine and suffered a “very bad beating” which included him being attacked with an iron bar.

“This caused a lot of anger but there was no excuse for his actions,” the lawyer said.

District Judge Peter King said the courts take an “extremely dim view” of offending in hospitals.

The judge adjourned the case until July for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Finnegan was released on his own bail of £500.

He is not to attend the Causeway Hospital except in an emergency or with an appointment.