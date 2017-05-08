Man in twenties dies in fatal Co Antrim road accident

A man in his twenties has died in a collision on the Coolkeeran Road in Armoy.

The collision, involving three vehicles, occurred at around 10pm last night, (Sunday).

A number of other people were injured in the collision. Three men, all believed to be in their twenties, are currently being treated in hospital.

Inspector Colin Reeves said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information that could assist our investigation. Please call 101, quoting reference 1399 07/05/17.”