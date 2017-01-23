Man allegedly told police ‘I was off my face’ on cocaine and lyrica

An alleged argument over mobile phone chargers led to a claim of a woman being assaulted by her partner and the accused later told police he was “off my face” with cocaine and lyrica, a court heard.

John William McAuley (35), of Gransden Court, Coleraine,appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 16 charged with assault the woman occasioning her actual bodily harm relating to an incident at 3am on Sunday January 15.

A police officer told the court the PSNI received a report from a person that their neighbours were having a loud argument with “lots of screaming and banging”.

When police arrived blood was coming from the nostrils of McAuley’s partner and she had bruising to an eye.

The injured woman told police she and her partner had an argument over mobile phone chargers.

The police officer objected to bail saying there was a “significant domestic history” between the couple.

The officer said McAuley told police: “I cannot remember, I was off my face, I took cocaine and lyrica”.

Defence solicitor Sam Barr said there had been a “scuffle” involving both partners and his client’s face was “covered by scratch marks”.

Bail was refused and McAuley was remanded in custody.