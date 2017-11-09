Man abusive to officers who prevented his river fall, court told

Police stopped a drunk man rolling into the River Bann but he then became verbally abusive to officers, a court has heard.

William Neil Campbell (41), with an address at the Simon Community at Coleraine’s Lodge Road, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court and admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour.

A prosecutor said police received a report of a male having collapsed at Christie Park at 10.30am on October 5 this year and they found him intoxicated on a grass verge.

The defendant swore at police while members of the public were nearby before he made a lunge towards an officer.

Defence solicitor Brendan McLernon said the defendant had fallen from a ladder in the summer suffering a broken shoulder and he became depressed.

He was taking strong painkillers for his injury which mixed with alcohol.

“It is a fairly tragic situation,” said Mr McLernon who added: “When police came and took him by the shoulder he became animated because of the injury.”

Fining Campbell £100, District Judge Liam McNally said: “I presume the police officer was trying to prevent him falling in the water”