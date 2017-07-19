Loughguile’s Fianna completes equine work placement

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus student Fianna Lynn from Loughguile is completing her 10 weeks work placement at Meadowvale Equestrian Centre as part of her Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management.

Equine Lecturer, Kathryn Hazlett, recently paid Fianna a visit to monitor her progress while on work placement.

During the visit, Fianna said: “I am really enjoying this work placement. I have got new experiences in different areas, such as grooming and helping with the riding school and I have been given more responsibility as the weeks go on.”

John Higgins of Meadowvale Equestrian Centre is also very pleased with her progress, commenting that Fianna is a keen, enthusiastic student and always willing to help out and work hard.

To find out more about the equine courses offered at Enniskillen Campus, including the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management, go along to the open evening on Thursday, August 24 at 7pm or alternatively check out courses on www.cafre.ac.uk