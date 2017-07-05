Loreto celebrates top 15 place in league table

As the academic year ended at Loreto College Coleraine, there was much to be grateful for and to celebrate.

The College’s academic results saw the school placed top of the GCSE League Tables for Northern Ireland as well as, once again, placed in the top fifteen schools in Northern Ireland at A Level.

Commenting on the Summer 2016 successes, Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, said of the A Level students: “I was thrilled with the performance of our 2016 A Level students who produced one of our best sets of A Level results ever. Every pupil managed to achieve passes in all of their subjects, with 83.5% achieving three or more grades A* - C. Among our top performers, twenty one students achieved the fantastic standard of 3 A grades or better, with Peter Rogan achieving four A* grades.”

Speaking of the GCSE results, Mr James said, “I was truly delighted by the wonderful performances of our GCSE students once again. The results they achieved compare very favourably with previous results within the school, with 100% of all students achieving five or more grades A* -C, including English and Mathematics. Our students also performed exceptionally well in the top grades achieved this year, with more than half of all grades achieved being A or A*, and 80% of all grades achieved being grade B or better.

“I would like to congratulate the students and their teachers on achieving two such wonderful sets of results. They all deserve great credit for their hard work and dedication throughout the past two years and I am delighted by their continued success.”