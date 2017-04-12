Long delays on M2 after collision

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic accident on the M2 motorway.

Fire fighters used cutting equipment to gain access to a car which struck a tree.

It is understood that there are long delays country bound on the M2 motorway.

Meanwhile, the Frosses Rd in Ballymoney is closed following a two-vehicle road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place but delays are expected.

The M2 north bound is down to one lane just before junction at Antrim Area Hospital following an earlier RTC.