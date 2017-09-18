Local Society launch their year with Family History Conference

The Causeway Coast and Glens Branch of NIFHS will open their year with a talk from Valerie Adams, librarian of the Presbyterian Historical Society in Ireland and former Principal Record Keeper at the Public Records Office in Belfast.

In a temporary change from normal arrangements, the meeting will take place in Portrush Atlantic Hotel on Tuesday, September 26 at 7.30pm.

From October, meetings will return to the usual time and venue of the Guide Hall, Terrace Row, Coleraine at 8pm on the last Tuesday of the month.

The change of venue is to tie in with our family history conference, “Return to the Causeway”, which the branch are running for the first time with the support of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council. This exciting development will welcome visitors to the Borough from as far afield as New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the USA for a week of events exploring the life of our ancestors in this area.

Delegates will hear a range of excellent speakers of international reputation and visit local

historical sites from a base in the Portrush Atlantic Hotel during the week September 25 -29. The underlying theme to learn more about what life was like in the local area in bygone centuries and the full programme can be seen on the branch website at http://causewayfhs.org.uk/.

Interested members of the public are encouraged to join delegates and members on the

Tuesday evening session which is open to all (visitors charge £3). Some spaces are also still available for the conference dinner on Thursday, September 28 (£25 per person) when guests will be entertained by Willie Drennan with a talk on, and demonstrations of, local traditional music. Willie is well known from his work with the Ulster Scots Folk Orchestra, TV and radio appearances and publications and is sure to give a great evening’s craic.

Anyone wishing to attend the dinner (or indeed sign up as a delegate for the daytime conference sessions) should contact the Branch through the website.