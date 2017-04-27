Local banker awarded for long service

Yvonne McAuley from Ballymoney branch received her Long Service Award from Danske Bank CEO, Kevin Kingston at a special recognition lunch recently.

Yvonne has worked at Danske Bank formerly, Northern Bank for 25 years.

The recognition lunch honoured 93 Danske Bank staff, who together have over 2,635 years of service between them.

Speaking at the event Chief Executive, Kevin Kingston said: “I am delighted to take this opportunity to acknowledge and reward the loyalty and service of our staff over a significant period of time. Their dedication to Danske Bank throughout their years of service is truly commendable.”

Danske Bank’s Long Service Awards celebrate the career milestones of staff with a minimum of 20 years’ service and every five years thereafter (25, 30 and so on).