‘Let’s Sing Gospel’ choir is back!

Following a series of sell out concerts in the four years up to 2016, the fabulous

Let’s Sing Gospel choir announced that the concert in Causeway Coast Vineyard in February 2016 was their final one.

The community choir was formed in 2012 with the aim of raising funds for charities local and further afield and over the next four years their ten concerts raised approximately £35,000.00 which was donated to charities.

Over 140 singers registered to sing with the choir and around 100 sang as the choir performed concerts in local churches. What started as a small project with a plan for one concert in 2012 became much bigger than anyone dreamt.

The announcement that the choir project was over caused disappointment amongst choir members as well as audiences. The feeling grew that perhaps a one year break from the commitments required to run the choir would rejuvenate the energy and so the choir is delighted to announce that rehearsals will begin on Saturday, October 28 at 3.30pm in Trinity Presbyterian Church Ballymoney.

Jonny Boyd is once again taking the role of musical director and Tony Morrison

will direct the choir and conduct. This combination of expertise and skill worked to create a feeling of community, fun and excitement in previous years and there is already an expectation that the next series of concerts will raise the bar once again.

‘Let’s Sing Gospel’ singers are drawn from across the north coast and perform a mixture of Black Gospel and modern worship. It is a genuine community choir with members from all ages and sections of the community.

There are husband and wife couples, parents and children and even grandparents,

children and grand-children leading to a family atmosphere. New choir members are welcome.