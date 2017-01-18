Leaney Primary School receives an Active Travel Bronze Award

Leaney Primary School in Ballymoney has been learning lots about Active Travel over the past number of years.

They’ve had Active Travel days where the students and staff have dressed up in brightly coloured clothes to remind everyone of the importance to stay bright and to be seen.

They have also learnt about the history of the bike.

As well having valuable puncture repair workshops and cycle training.

For a while now, parents, children and staff have also been travelling ‘actively’ to school each morning and afternoon.

Thanks to all their hard work, dedication and commitment the school has now received the prestigious Active Travel Bronze Award.

Johnny McCrystal from Sustrans will be working with the Leaney Primary School over the coming months to help them achieve their next goal, the coveted Active Travel Silver Award.

As always special thanks to parents, children, staff and everyone else involved in this remarkable achievement.