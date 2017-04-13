Leading academic charged with harassing neighbour

An academic who lives in the former home of notorious murderer Colin Howell has appeared in court charged with harassing a bar manager who is a friend to the stars.

Dr Andy Biggart was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on April 10 to face a charge of harassment of neighbour Willie Gregg on dates between March 9 and St Patrick’s Day this year.

Dr Biggart (52), of Glebe Road, Castlerock, is a lecturer and a deputy director of the Centre for Effective Education at Queen’s University Belfast.

Mr Gregg, who is manager of the Harbour Bar in Portrush where patrons include golfer Darren Clarke and actor James Nesbitt, was present in the public gallery at court on April 10 for the brief hearing. A police officer said she believed she could connect Dr Biggart to the charge. Dr Biggart was in the dock and when asked by a court clerk if he understood the charge he replied: “I do.”

A prosecutor asked for the case to be adjourned for four weeks and District Judge Liam McNally said a full file will now have to be prepared and sent to prosecutors.

Dr Biggart, who was represented by defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels, was released on his own bail of £300 subject to police bail conditions and the case was adjourned until May. As part of the bail conditions Dr Biggart is not to attempt to see, speak to or in any other way contact Willie Gregg either directly or indirectly and he is not allowed to enter Moorbrook Lodge - which is on Glebe Road - or any property or land belonging to it.

It is understood Dr Biggart bought Howell’s old home last year which had been on the market for £300,000. Howell had moved to the Glebe Road site a long time after he murdered first wife, Lesley, and Trevor Buchanan, who was the husband of Howell’s mistress Hazel Stewart. The murders occurred in their family homes.

Sources say nothing untoward happened at Glebe Road. However, it was in the Glebe Road house where Howell confessed in the kitchen to church elders that he had murdered Trevor and Lesley. He was arrested by police at the house in 2009.

Howell told detectives he made it look as if the pair had died in a suicide pact in a car behind a row of cottages in Castlerock in 1991. He admitted to the brutal killings and implicated Stewart in them.

Both Howell and Stewart are now serving life sentences for the murders.