Last call for Unsung Hero nominations

Friday, May 5 is the closing date for this year’s Specsavers backed Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

The awards which are hosted by Sunday Life and broadcast by UTV seek to honour individuals who make a real difference across Northern Ireland. Organisers want you to nominate people who deserve a Spirit of Northern Ireland Award by selflessly serving others and being an inspiration to us all.

Whether for demonstrating a spirit of compassion, neighbourliness, charity, enterprise, courage or devotion, all nominations are welcome. All those who submit nominations will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a £150 eyecare voucher and a VIP experience at the awards including an overnight stay at the Culloden, courtesy of Specsavers.

The gala awards final for the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards with Specsavers takes place on Friday, June 16 at the luxurious five star Culloden Estate & Spa resort in Holywood.

To make a nomination, explain in 50-100 words why the person is worthy of a Spirit of Northern Ireland Award and email to spiritofniawards@sundaylife.co.uk or fill in a form available at any Specsavers store.