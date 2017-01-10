Landslide closes Ballycastle Road

A landslide has forced the closure of the Moyarget Road in Ballycastle as contractors step in to remove the debris which covered the entire route.

The closure comes as the MET Office warned that tomorrow will be “very cold with strong to gale westerly winds bringing frequent blustery, wintry showers” leading to snow on higher grounds tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Moygaret Road is closed due to a landslide. Picture c/o Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia. INLT-02-708-con

Sleet and snow showers are also predicted for Thursday and Friday.