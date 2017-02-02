Knife charge man didn’t ‘have the fare’ to travel to court

A Belfast man accused of having a knife at a Ballycastle Bar did not appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court because according to his barrister Francis Rafferty he didn’t “have the fare” to travel.

The comment was made at the court on Monday, January 30 regarding Conor McBride (23), of Flax Street in the Ardoyne area, who is charged with possessing an article with a blade at the Glenshesk Bar on October 22 last year.

He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a knife - at Castle Street on the same date and with being disorderly in the bar.

The case was adjourned to February 6.