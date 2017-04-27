King of the Road CD released for Joey Dunlop Foundation

Just ahead of the North West 200 (7-13 May) held annually on the breathtaking North Coast of Northern Ireland, singer/songwriter and avid bike fan Chris Loughrey has released King Of The Road, a song dedicated to his hero Joey Dunlop.

The CD single, released on Emerald Records, is now on sale with all proceeds going to support The Joey Dunlop Foundation.

Just ahead of the North West 200 (7-13 May) held annually on the breathtaking North Coast of Northern Ireland, singer/songwriter and avid bike fan Chris Loughrey has released King Of The Road, a song dedicated to his hero Joey Dunlop.

The single is available as a download and on CD from Emerald Records website and at selected outlets priced £5. It will also be available to purchase at the North West 200 where Chris has been invited to perform the song live at a prestigious corporate race event. Chris will also be making a guest appearance at the annual Miss NW 200 on Tuesday, 9th May, where the charity CD will be on sale.

Currently riding high, the Westmeath singer/songwriter has just celebrated the successful launch of his latest album, Long Day, which was debuted in Belfast’s Hudson Entertainment Complex last month, attracting much critical praise. His musical style and edgy look have drawn comparisons with both Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi.

“I have a great affinity with Northern Ireland through my I love of motorbikes and I am a big fan of Joey Dunlop. When I was a kid, I always wanted a motorbike but my parents were not keen on the idea so I would just watch the bike racing on TV and dream about owning my own dream machine,” Chris says.

“I was inspired to write King Of The Road as I was travelling the miles and miles of black tarmac of Ireland’s highways and byways when I was touring last year.”

“I was seriously considering pursuing that childhood dream of owning a motorbike and I was watching documentaries and online interviews with Joey Dunlop. Subconsciously, it was Joey’s own words that inspired me to write the song. His words are actually reflected in the song’s lyrics.

“Joey’s inspiration spoke to me and his dedication showed me anything is possible if you put your mind to it. So I want this song to speak to people who are on a hard journey through life and to inspire them to keep travelling the road, in spite of adversity, grief or pain. I want them to draw strength from Joey’s example.

“The song is about believing in yourself even when you feel alone. I wanted to remind people they can draw on their inner spirit, reserve and the bravery they don’t even know they posses to get them through all of life’s troubles.

“For me, Joey Dunlop epitomized that warrior spirit to keep going and give life your all – even when it’s tough. That is very inspirational. Joey’s attitude to life and his tenacity to keep going, despite all the hard knocks he took, have inspired many people to overcome adversity.

“The trust set up in his name keeps the spirit of Joey Dunlop alive and when I heard they needed financial support to complete expansion plans, I knew I wanted to help.

Chris added: “Perhaps fatefully, King Of The Road wasn’t finished in time to go on to the new album. But it has worked out well because, with the support of all of Joey’s fans who buy the track, we can help fund the important work of the Joey Dunlop Foundation and honour my hero’s memory practically in a way I think he would have approved of.”

All proceeds from Chris Loughrey’s King Of The Road charity single will go to support the work of the Joey Dunlop Foundation, based on the Isle of Man.

The Joey Dunlop Foundation provides specialist accommodation for people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities. The complex has an exceptional grading and is true gem in the islands tourism crown.

Braddan Bridge House, located on the world famous TT course, hosts apartments equipped for the needs of all guests which lets them experience the beauty of the island and if they are fortunate to be there during the motorcycle festivals, they can watch the excitement of the TT street-bike races from their bedroom window. The apartments have been designed and equipped to provide all year round holiday accommodation for people of all ages, with various health issues and needs.

Joey’s wife Linda Dunlop and TT Legend John McGuinness formally opened the Joey Dunlop Holiday Home on June 6, 2010 and she will return on June 4, 2017 (IOM TT Mad Sunday) to open a number of new apartments at the complex.

All money raised from the King Of The Road single will be used to help the charity to purchase additional aides and equipment ensuring that our complex is a market leader.

For more information regarding a holiday at JDF complex please phone 01624677741 or e mail Kevin Quirk at kevinquirk@hotmail.com.

KING OF THE ROAD, priced at £5 is available now from http://www.emeraldmusiconline.com/king-of-the-road-the-joey-dunlop-foundation.html