Kilraughts Young Farmers have talent!

Kilraughts Young Farmers have kick-started the year by competing in the Young Farmers Club of Ulster’s Got Talent.

Lords of the Dance which consisted of Hannah Kirkpatrick, Ryan Millar, David Jamison, Harry Kirkpatrick, James Kirkpatrick, Darren Munnis and Colin Henry began Kilraughts acts with an traditional Irish dance. A very well put together dance it was and thank you to Hannah who took time out of her busy schedule to teach these boys. The hard work paid off as the group was placed third at the end of the night!

Sean Kane (Kilraughts YFC) pictured with YFCU president Roberta Simmons and presenter Pete Snooden.

Kilraughts would also like to thank Stuart Allen from Go With the Flow Bathrooms for sponsoring them as all donations for the evening were going to MacMillian Cancer and towards the YFCU Anniversary fund.

But wait, Kilraughts Talent didn’t stop there! Later on in the evening they saw new member, Sean Kane take to the stage to sing ‘Hallelujah’. A huge congratulations to Sean for taking part in this competitive competition and for his outstanding performance getting him 1st place!

Organisers would like to thank all friends, family and club members of Kilraughts for coming up and supporting the acts and for all donations that evening.

Kilraughts Young Farmers would now like to invite everyone to their Pub Quiz on Friday, January 27 in the Scenic Inn. Teams of five registering at 8pm and £1 per person.