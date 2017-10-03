Kilraughts YFC enter 75th year

As the busy winter programme begins, Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club looked back on their summer season which kicked off, as always,with sports nights and participating in a range of competitions and events.

The YFC took part in super clubs, Antrim show and tag rugby, where their junior team proceeded all the way to the Northern Ireland finals which were held at Ballymoney Rugby Club.

Members at Stockjudging finals.

The club put themselves at the heart of the community too, helping with charitable events including Gillian Adams Angels fundraiser and helping out with a big clean up at their local primary school before their new academic year commenced.

The annual volleyball sports night was a great success and proved very popular. The club were delighted with the terrific turnout and support from near and far clubs. Another success followed swiftly with the barbeuce hosted in the newly located venue, which had a new Hawaiian theme to go with it. The night continued into the early hours and proved to go down well, especially the cocktails served in buckets.

KIlraughts YFC would like to thank everyone who took time help set up and help with range of jobs.

Congratulations must also go to all seven members who proceeded through to the Stock Judging Final at Greenmount. A special mention must go to Thomas McNeill who won the 16-18 beef stock-judging judging cup.

Members at the Ballymoney Rotary Club Dragon Boat race, where Kilraughts qualified with the fastest time.

Club treasurer David Jaimison and his ploughing skills proved to be an outstanding success when he was placed fifth overall in the European Championships after travelling to Diessenhofen, Switzerland, to compete.

The beginning of the club’s winter programme began in the first week of September.

New and current members were welcomed back to our first meeting with ice breakers, snacks, games and lots of fun and craic.

Prior to their first club meeting, Kilraughts YFC offered new members and their parents a beneficial insight into the workings of the club at an information evening at the club hall.

To finish off the week - despite the horrendous weather - nearly 20 members participated in a Dragon Boat Race on the Bann to raise money for both the Ballymoney Rotary Club and Kilraughts’ chosen charities for their 75th year.

The club is looking forward to another brilliant year and are even more excited to celebrate their 75th anniversary year, with a special night at Kelly’s on November 24.

For more information please contact the Club by telephoninh 07999345369 or emailing kilraughtsyfc@icloud.com