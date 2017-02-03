Judge orders that Rottweiler is put down after two attacks

A Rottweiler called ‘Rocky’ has been ordered to be put down by a judge after sinking his teeth into a man walking into a filling station and then attacking a police officer on a later date.

The dog, owned by Stacey Barr (31), of Agherton Drive, Portstewart, attacked a man at Larkhill Filling Station in the town in March last year and then leapt on to a policeman in July.

Barr was fined £600 and also has to pay costs bringing the total he must fork out more than £1,000.

Philip Kingston, a prosecuting solicitor for Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, Feburary 3, Barr was holding the dog by a chain in the filling station forecourt and when a man walked past it jumped up and bit him on the arm and elbow.

Barr asked him if he was okay but the man’s coat was ripped and blood was coming from his arm. Mr Kingston said the man said he was going to call police and Barr replied: “Do what you want” before the defendant ran off down an alley with the dog. The injured man went to hospital and had three puncture wounds on his right arm and had to be given antibiotics and painkillers.

Mr Kingston said Barr was identified by CCTV from the filling station. The solicitor said the dog was involved in another attack - later last year - this time on a policeman. In July, the officer was at Barr’s address to serve a warrant and although the defendant grabbed hold of the Rottweiler it bit the police officer on the chest and arm with such force it knocked him back. The officer went to hospital and was given a Tetanus jab and antibiotics.

Barr was not present in court and Mr Kingston said the summons had been served by first class post.

District Judge Liam McNally found Barr guilty on the basis of the tendered evidence.

Mr Kingston said the council was applying for a Destruction Order regarding the dog which was granted by the judge.

Barr was fined a total of £600 and ordered to pay compensation of £150 to each victim and also had to pay legal and court costs of £130 along with an offender levy of £15, making a total of £1,045.

Judge McNally said the defendant had not appeared in court to make any representations in the case. The judge ordered the dog to be put down and said Barr had been present when both attacks happened.