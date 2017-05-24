Journalists ‘tee up’ the Irish Open

Golf fans from Germany, France, Australia, Italy, Sweden, Denmark and the Middle East – and potential golf holidaymakers for Northern Ireland – are set to read or hear all about the forthcoming Irish Open at Portstewart and our world-class golf, following a visit by leading golf journalists.

The journalists were visiting Northern Ireland as guests of Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI. They tested their skills on this year’s venue for the 2017 Irish Open, when they played the Strand Course at Portstewart Golf Club. The journalists also played Royal Portrush – venue for The Open in 2019 – and the Mussenden Course at Castlerock.

Promoting golf in Northern Ireland is a major focus for Tourism Ireland in key golf markets around the world. Tourism Ireland will be taking every opportunity to highlight the 2017 Irish Open at Portstewart, which provides a fantastic platform to put golf in Northern Ireland in the global spotlight once again, showcasing what we have to offer to golfers around the world.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We were delighted to invite these leading international golf journalists to Northern Ireland, to experience our top courses for themselves and to be updated on the forthcoming Irish Open at Portstewart.

“Tourism Ireland has an extensive programme of promotions under way, to highlight our world-class golf and encourage more people to consider a golfing holiday in Northern Ireland. Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and we are working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Northern Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class courses and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting golfers.”