Join the Portstewart Pramble this Saturday

Two Portstewart parent and toddler groups have come together once again to hold a sponsored Pramble - and this year’s charity is ‘Bags of Hope’ by Have you seen that girl? which helps parents who suffer from postnatal depression.

After having her son Reuben over three years ago, Lindsay came to Baby Zone once however became too ill and never came back.

It took over two years for Lindsay to be diagnosed, and since then she has found solace writing her blogs and has recently started to design Bags of Hope to be given to mums and dads who are struggling to cope.

Lindsay who grew up in Portstewart and attended the Baptist Church explains: “Becoming a mum or dad is a major life change. Being a mum or dad is not always easy or straightforward, whether you struggle with a mental health issue or not. Everyday is different – some are fun and fulfilling, others can be long and lonely. We experience so many different emotions – excitement, joy and pride in our little ones; to being afraid, anxious and overwhelmed – sometimes all in the space of 24 hours!

“Bags of Hope are simply an encouragement, and a reminder, that even on the darkest days there is light and hope and that you are not alone.

“Reuben (who is now 3.5) loves to help me when I’m filling the bags or doing a delivery… he knows they are called “Bags of Hope” and says they are for “people who aren’t feeling very well”.

“The bags were crowdfunded and have also been supported by a number of local businesses. At present, we have funding to create around 1500 bags.”

Each bag includes a ‘Have you seen that girl?’ leaflet (kindly printed by NI Design) and colouring book and pencils (personally designed for us by Molly Cara Murray, a local young women who is an art student at the Ulster University), a candle (sponsored by Give INC), tea bags (donated by Thompson Tea in Belfast), chocolate and sweets (kindly donated by Lynas Food Service, Coleraine), a voucher for Tribal Fitness Session and special Discount Voucher for Bambino Massage NI.

Karen from Baby Zone concluded: “Unfortunately postnatal depression affects many mothers and Lindsay truly is an inspiration. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family and we wanted to show our support by choosing Bags of Hope as this year’s Pramble charity.

“The Pramble is now in its fifth year and has raised a lot of much needed money for various charities close to our hearts including the Bubble Foundation for Oscar, Children’s Hospice in Northern Ireland, Abigail’s Fund which is part of Mission Africa and Macmillan Cancer.

“As usual the walk starts at Portstewart Baptist Church and everyone is welcome to come along, bring a friend, and help us show support for those suffering from postnatal depression and help raise vital funds for this absolutely worthwhile charity.”

If you would like to take part in the Pramble simply come along to Portstewart Baptist Church car park this Saturday (May 20) at 10am for 10.30am walk.

There is no entry fee although donations will be most welcome. Refreshments will also be available at Portstewart Baptist Church after the walk. There will also be face painting, a bouncy castle and much more.

Teenie Tots meets every Monday from 10am to 11.30am and Baby Zone (babies under 12 months) meets every Friday in Portstewart Baptist Church from 2pm to 3.30pm. Members, new and old, are always welcomed with open arms.

If you’d like more information about Bags of Hope email Lindsay at haveyouseenthatgirl@outlook.com or go to her website at www.haveyouseenthatgirl.com/