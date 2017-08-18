Join #Smartmovers to Air Waves Portrush with Translink

Enhanced public transport options will ensure visitors to Air Waves Portrush enjoy a first class journey this year. Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council with support from Tourism NI and a range of local sponsors, it is one of the most anticipated annual events across the Causeway Coast and Glens region.

Huge crowds are expected to descend on the resort on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 for the spectacular free air show, and Translink is

encouraging people to make full use of its bus and train services which offer convenience and value-for-money.

A Family & Friends Ticket, for up to two adults and four children provides unlimited bus and train day travel for just £22 while throughout September, Goldline, Ulsterbus and NI Railways passengers can avail of a third off day return travel, after 9.30am.

Translink is also operating a free park and ride shuttle bus service between the event car park on Ballywillan Road and the Curran Gate public access point on Causeway Street from 9am-7pm on both days. Portrush railway line services will be enhanced including connections to/from Derry~Londonderry along with additional rail shuttle services between Coleraine and Portrush.

Visitors travelling from Portrush to Portstewart for the Air Waves Portstewart Saturday night entertainment are encouraged to use the 140 bus service running at normal times. Additional capacity will be added to scheduled services and the enhanced summer train timetable between Coleraine and Portrush will be in operation.

This year’s Air Waves event promises an enhanced visitor experience with the hockey pitch in Portrush transformed into a dedicated event village area. It brings together a range of food vendors, stalls and children’s amusements. East Strand (Village South) will host the Lancaster Lodge hospitality marquee, Ulster Aviation Society, Car Village and STEM Village whilst Lansdowne (Village North) will host the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market, the Cadets Core, fun zone and trade stands. Public access to the event site will be from Curran Gate and Sand Dune Terrace along Causeway Street.

Ramore Head will be closed over both days from 11am – 6pm to accommodate helicopter landings while East Strand beach will be closed from the Burn to Curran

Point along with Arcadia Beach.

For a first class experience, tickets are still available for the ever popular Silver Wings Chalet (over 18 only) located at the Salmon Fisheries. Set directly under the central flight line of action, guests can enjoy an exclusive opportunity to meet the pilots, allocated car parking, a tailored buffet lunch with afternoon refreshments and a cash bar. Or why not relax in the outdoor enclosure and browse through a complimentary souvenir programme. This year, guests can avail of FREE whiskey tasting with Bushmills Distillery (Saturday only) and a chance to win some bespoke prizes, all for the special price of £65 per person, per day.

For more information go to www.airwavesportrush.co.uk. For further details about Translink visit www.translink.co.uk or call 028 9066 6630.

To find out more about what is happening across the Borough go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or call 028 7034 4723.