John is off to winning ways

Ballymoney teenager, John McLean has again got off to his winning ways as this year’s piping and drumming season kicks off.

John who is 18 years old, recently competed in the 18 and under grade and won his fourth Ulster Solo Title at Lisnagarvey High School in Lisburn.

Meanwhile last Saturday, May 13 also saw the first Band competition of the year in Bangor with John’s band the Pipes and Drums of The Police Service of Northern Ireland competing in Grade One officially for the first time.

This means John was up against his big brother Aaron and the Field Marshall Montgomery Pipe Band.

The Field Marshall Montgomery took the overall band prize but the best Drum Corp went to the PSNI.

The next band competition is the British Championships which are to be held in Paisley in Scotland on May 20.

Both boys and their bands are looking forward to another good battle and are hoping the trophies and titles continue to come into the family.