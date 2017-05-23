Jewellery auction will aid Marie Curie

AN auction of high quality costume jewellery in Ballycastle on Sunday, June 4, will raise funds for Marie Curie.

The venue is the Diamond Bar and bidding will begin on a number of items from 8.15 p.m. onwards.

The retail value of some of the jewellery can be as much as £90 but bids will start at just £10 so someone could be in for a bargain.

There are Swarovski elements in the jewellery which is made up of various types of necklaces including a very cute Teddy Bear, a Butterfly Love woman’s pendant, and ‘Guardian of Love’ Rose Gold plated heart women necklace.

There are others equally as appealing and all would make the ideal gift.

The local support group of Marie Curie are delighted to have been chosen as the recipients of the proceeds and members will be doing their best to gather support for the event.