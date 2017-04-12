Jailed for six months for being disorderly

A man who was previously given a suspended sentence for lobbing a brick at a police vehicle following a Coleraine versus Ballymena football derby, has been sent to jail for six months for being disorderly after police were called to a fight outside a Coleraine pub.

A prosecutor said Steven Boyd (33), of Lisnablagh Road, Coleraine, was laughing as he ran up to a police car and attempted to cause damage by kicking a wing mirror before running off during the incident at Beresford Road after 1.30am on January 28 this year.

Police gave chase and when caught he called officers “c-nts”, “w-nkers” and “black b-stards”. When cautioned he told an officer: “F--k off, what’s your name?”

Boyd admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Denise Gillan told Coleraine Magistrates Court her client was “as full as he could possibly be of alcohol” after downing vodka and Goldschlager and had no recollection of the incident but accepted his guilt.

She said police were at the bar for other reasons and Boyd hoped he would not be back in court for “stupid offences” and he wished to apologise for his actions.

District Judge Liam McNally said the level of disorderly behaviour had been “quite high” and he noted Boyd had a suspended sentence and a number of convictions for disorderly behaviour. The judge said he was activating the four months suspended sentence and adding on two more months for the new charges. He jailed Boyd for six months but the defendant was released on on £500 bail pending appeal.

Boyd had been given the suspended sentence at Coleraine Court last year. That court heard he was seen picking up a brick in Ballycastle Road, Coleraine, and throwing it at the police vehicle, causing £163 worth of damage, following a match between Coleraine and Ballymena. About 200 supporters were in the area at the time of the incident.

Officers followed him as he ran up the street and he became abusive after being restrained. Boyd had pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and causing criminal damage.

In his defence, last year’s court was told that Boyd had “behaved foolishly” after he had been drinking and when he had come to his senses he had apologised and regretted his behaviour.