It’s showtime for Ballymoney

This year’s Ballymoney Show will get off to a start on Friday, June 2 - opening to the public at 2.30pm.

It’s all action for Equestrian lovers commencing at 3pm with Local and Open Pony Ridden Classes Both these classes will commence at the published times with entries to be taken on the field from 2.30pm. Additionally the North West Working Hunter Pony and Horse competitions commence at 4pm and 5pm respectively, again with entries being taken on the field. Please remember all entries for these classes are now taken on the day and due to the large number of entries last year we recommend you get there early!

The Show continue to have the popular ‘Food Court’ area with a range of eateries to choose from, they also have a specialised food market marquee with a range of edible goods available for purchase, and a cookery demonstration area, with a few demonstrations lined up over the two days. Also – this year they have the North District Semi Final of the ISA All Ireland Home Cook Champion over the course of the two days with involvement from RTE celebrity chef ‘Chef Adrian’.

Moving on to four legged friends, there’s a chance for anyone to have an entry at Ballymoney Show with our Annual Pet Show, which is open to any pet, costs nothing to enter and will commence at 6pm sharp. Last year they had cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, and puppies too- so go ahead bring your pet – if you love him hopefully the judge might think so too!

Next up on the agenda for Friday night is the Companion Dog Show held under Kennel Club Rules & Regulations at 6.30pm. There will be Novelty Classes, Pedigree Classes and Obedience Classes.

Once again they have the N.I. YFC Football competition, with upwards on 40 teams competing for the coveted titles in three sections – Girls Open, Under 18 Boys and Over 18 Boys. You can come and view the talent pitch side as the competition gets underway at 7pm.

Back by popular demand is the Private Drive for horses and ponies with carriages and road carts, all those taking part should assemble at the showgrounds at 7pm with a view to setting off at 7.30pm

On Friday evening the entertainment starts at 5pm, and later on the childrens ‘Superheros’ Fancy Dress Contest – so come in costume and see if you can win a prize! A big hit with all the kids (and some big kids too) there will be a chance to meet some popular tv characters, have your face painted, and not forgetting the Puppet Show and Magic Shows, all of which will be running on both the Friday and Saturday.

Of course, don’t forget the hotly contended Tug-O-War competition which will get underway around 9pm and will still be pulling strong at dark!

On Saturday the serious business of judging continues in earnest with judges travelling from all over the British Isles to judge the premium of livestock in Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Poultry, Horses and Ponies Sections. All livestock judging gets underway at 10am.

If you’re not too exhausted from Friday night there’s a great line up of events and attractions for all ages on Saturday too.

Our DJ will kick off with some tunes and requests at 10am, then at 11am we have the return of the ever-popular Bonnie Baby Competition. This year’s competition has various sections for babies from birth to four years of age, with lots of prizes up for grabs. So make sure you’re there a good 30 minutes before to register.

At lunchtime we are delighted to bring you the talented singer, Demi O’Hara live on stage at Ballymoney Show, a very popular lady in the Country scene – an event not to be missed.

There will be repeat performances of the Magic Show and Puppet Show back at 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Highlight of the day will be our Grand Prize Winners Parade which will get underway at approximately 2.45pm. First will be the Horses, followed by the Cattle and Goats.

As in previous years they will have lots more going on besides, including a full to bursting craft marquee, Mini Pony World,and don’t forget to bring the kids along to see our small animal tent, where they can get up close and personal with the animal of their choice,

Above all the cream of Ulster’s Livestock will be on display – Horses, Ponies, Pedigree Cattle, Sheep, Goats and Poultry. The show has a tremendous entry this year in all sections, and organisers are delighted that Horse, Pony and Goats entries are all increased from previous years. Also a great display in Home Industries, Craft and Home Baking, and over 1000 entries from local children in the School’s Section.

They are hoping to see big crowds of folk from the surrounding area to celebrate the ongoing success of our local rural show. So pack the family in the car and make a big day out of it – you’ll find something to amuse all ages at this years show!

Ballymoney Show What’s On Guide

Friday, June 2

2.30pm Show opens to the public

3.00pm Pony Classes entries open

5.00pm DJ entertainment on stage all evening

6.00pm Pet Show (no entry fee)

6.00pm-8pm Characters/Face painting

6.30pm Companion Dog Show

6.30pm Magic Show

7.00pm Co Antrim YFC Football Competition

7.45pm Puppet Show

9.00pm YFC Tug-of-War Competition

Saturday, June 3

9.00am Show opens to the public

10.00am Judging of all Classes Commences

10.00am DJ entertainment on stage all day

11.00am Bonnie Baby Competition

12.30pm Magic Show

Lunchtime Country Singer – Demi O’Hara

2.30pm Puppet Show

2.45pm Grand Prize Winners Parade