It’s a wrap for music video star Sarah

A young performer from Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama school in Coleraine has just finished filming a professional music video.

Sarah Lundy was cast as the lead in Lavengro’s new music video for their new song “Think”.

Victoria sent four VLDD dancers to audition for the music video in Derry against many other hopefuls dancers at the beginning of summer and 16-year-old Sarah from Portstewartwas cast as the lead.

The video shoot took place in early September in Portrush Town Hall with Victoria choreographing the video.

“It was an incredible experience to watch one of my dancers land their first professional dance job,” she said.

“Sarah was incredible and I have no doubt the video will be a success.

“We both enjoyed working with Lavengro and absolutely love their song “Think” and believe it will be a huge hit!”