Interactive guide to Irish Open goes live

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has designed a unique interactive guide to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The event will be staged in Portstewart from July 5th – 9th, attracting some of the world’s best golfers to the seaside resort.

With upwards of 200,000 fans and visitors expected to attend, the online guide tells the story of the event, its history and the course at Portstewart. It includes details of accommodation and tourist attractions, and highlights why Portstewart, and the wider Causeway Coast and Glens, is a must-see destination.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, who provides a video welcome message in the guide, said: “We are looking forward to seeing Portstewart take its place on the global golfing stage when the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open begins in July. The guide puts all the information you will need to know at your fingertips, and really tells the story of the tournament while showcasing our beautiful Borough.”

Digital Services Manager Nial McSorley, who developed the user-friendly application, said: “We know people expect information to be easily and quickly accessible, and this guide fulfils that expectation. It promotes the Causeway Coast and Glens in an interactive and exciting way, making the area come alive and bringing people as close to the region as possible before they actually visit.”

The free guide uses a variety of mediums, including interactive multimedia, and GIS spatial analysis. Its responsive features can be regularly updated, ensuring the public receive accurate and up-to-date information at all times.

The guide can be accessed using your mobile phone, tablet or desktop device by going to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk