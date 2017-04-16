In pictures: Ballymoney Spring Fair attracts a large crowd

Ballymoney was the place to be on Saturday as hundreds of people gather for a new one day festival in the town.

Organised by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the fair had a packed programme of events and activities that took place at Ballymoney’s Castlecroft Square, Megaw Park, The Diamond area in the town centre and the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey at the Ballymoney Spring Fair. Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye

Vintage cars, family fun, mouth-watering delights, intricate crafts and traditional music were on the menu as Ballymoney hosted its inaugural spring fair.

It was attended by the mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, who enjoyed a close encounter with a feathered friend at World of Owls which hosted a variety of owls, lizards, spiders and other interesting creatures.

The fair also featured a classic car show organised by Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club as well as a Punch and Judy show in the town hall and an artisan market featuring traditional music.

Further entertainment included stunt displays, contemporary dance, children’s entertainment, free give-aways and an Easter Egg Hunt challenge.

All the fun of the fair in Ballymoney. Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye

Ballymoney hosts its inaugural Spring Fair. Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye

The new one-day festival took place on Saturday. Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye