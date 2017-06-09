Immigration officers remove illegal workers from Chinese restaurant

A popular Chinese restaurant in Coleraine is facing a potential penalty of £60,000 after Immimgration Enforcement Officers acting on intelligence discovered a number of men on the premises who were in the country illegally.

The Sun Do, New Row, was visited by the officers at 6pm on Saturday, May 27 and a spokesperson for the Home Office issued the following statement; “Two Malaysian men aged 46 and 35 who were in the country illegally and a 43-year-old Chinese man who had overstayed his visit visa were arrested.

Immigration Enforcement Officers who were acting on intelligence visited the Sun Do Chinese restaurant in Coleraine where they found several workers who were in the country illegally

“They must now report regularly to Immigration Enforcement while their cases are progressed.

“A 59-year-old Chinese man discovered in accommodation above the business was also arrested for overstaying his visa. He is currently detained while steps are taken to remove him from the UK.

“The business was served a referral notice in relation to illegal workers. The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 per illegal worker found will be imposed unless the employers can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work. This is a potential total of £60,000.”

The Home Office ask that anyone with information about suspected immigration abuse contact www.gov.uk/report-immigration-crime or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.