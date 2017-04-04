Historical Society dinner

The Coleraine Historical Society AGM and Dinner were held in the Lodge Hotel Coleraine in March.

The existing committee was re-elected with Robert Anderson taking over the Chair from Barbara Harding.

Committee - Joanne Kennedy, Mike Jones, Jennifer Cunningham, Nigel McIlwaine, Michael Thompson. Front row:-Jo Carter, Chris Kirkpatrick, Robert Anderson, Diana Kirkpatrick, Barbara Harding, Anne-Marie Huston

Robert is a local historian and author and a founder member of the Coleraine Historical Society. Sixty-six members and guests enjoyed an excellent meal followed by illustrated talk by John Moore on the history of holidaying in Portrush.

John took his audience on a trip through the ages starting in 1837 at the first hotel in Portrush - The Antrim Arms - showing how people would have travelled to ‘The Port’, where they would have stayed, the sights they would have seen and activities they would have enjoyed.

The Society’s monthly talk programme continues on April 18 at 7.30pm, with an account of Working in a Man-Made Factory by member Stanley Bate. The venue is the Sandel Centre, Coleraine. Admission is £3 for non members All welcome.