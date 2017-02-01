High pupils take part in cup cake decorating, waxing and Daisy Day

Ballymoney High School Year 8 pupils and their Heads of Year Mrs Blair and Mr Dunlop, organised a number of events over the last week to support and raise money for Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

These included a ‘Daisy Day’, Leg Waxing and a Cupcake Decorating class which was held in the new Home Economics Department of the newly opened build.

Well done to all pupils, parents and staff who got involved and supported this wonderful charity and the Year 8’s!’