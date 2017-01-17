High percentage of bike thefts from residential and commercial properties

North Coast PSNI are advising cyclists that not all bike thefts occur in public.
Highlighting the ‘Keep it Safe, Keep it Locked’ initiative, Police stated: “A high percentage of cycle theft occurs from residential and commercial properties.
“Please ensure you secure your cycle to a robust permanent structure using good quality ‘solid secure’ accredited cycle locks when at your home or workplace.”
