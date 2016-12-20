Helicopter winches stranded tourist to safety at Giant’s Causeway

A Belgian tourist was rescued from the cliffs at the Giants Causeway on Monday evening.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to the area following a report of a man in difficulties around 4.00pm.

The casualty was quickly located near the rock formation known as the Chimneys, having attempted to climb up from the coastal path, said the Coastguard.

As the light faded, the team made ready rope rescue equipment and the Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 999 was able to winch the stranded tourist to safety.