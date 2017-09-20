“Hearty Party” in aid of local heart children

Coleraine Family Support Group, part of Children’s Heartbeat Trust, is organising a ‘Hearty Party’ to help raise funds for local children living with heart disease and to celebrate World Heart Day as part of the charity’s Hearty Tea Party Campaign.

As part of the campaign, the charity’s local family support group in Coleraine are organising a Hearty Party for the community to enjoy.

The group is run by local parents whose children have been diagnosed with congenital heart disease and receive support from the charity and provide support locally to families who are affected by heart disease.

Their Hearty Party will be a fun filled afternoon for all the family and include bouncy castles, face painters, stalls, cartoon characters and much more. Local radio station Fuse FM will also be in attendance providing music for all.

Local business Roadside Garages have kindly provided their premises for the event which will take place on Sunday, October 8 and Lynn Cowan from the charity is encouraging local people to support the event.

“The Hearty Party organised by our wonderful Coleraine Family Support Group is a great day for all the family,” she said.

“We want to raise awareness of the impact congenital heart disease (CHD) has on children and their families in Northern Ireland as well as raising funds for our work locally. By coming along and enjoying a great afternoon out, you will be helping local heart children who need our support.

“Over 200 babies are born with CHD each year in N.I, many of which will undergo open heart surgery and need lifelong treatment, care and support.”

The Hearty Party will have two afternoon sessions which you can choose to attend. Tickets can be booked in advance or purchased on the day. This is the second year our local group in Coleraine has organised a Hearty Party and it is set to be a fun filled day for all to enjoy.

Heartfelt thanks to Roadside Garages for providing the venue and all businesses who

have supported the event to date with sponsorship and donations in kind.

Children’s Heartbeat Trust is a local charity supporting children and young people with heart disease and their families. The charity works closely with Clark Clinic at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children to ensure that children with heart disease and their families receive the best care, treatment and support possible.

Tickets for the Hearty Party at Roadside Garages, Coleraine on Sunday, October 8, are available from DV8 Coleraine and the Community Rescue Shop on Bridge Street. Tickets cost just £5 per child for a 1.5hr session and kids under one go free. Sessions run from 1pm to 2.30pm or 3pm to 4.30pm.

For more information, you can contact Laura 075 1308 2308 or Hazel 077 3143 8391.

Further information on the work of the charity can be found by visiting www.childrensheartbeattrust.org