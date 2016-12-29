Heart of a mission for all

Ballymoney Church of God has a heart for mission and has always placed great emphasis on demonstrating God’s love in a practical way.

Over the years, many thousands of pounds have been raised to help needy children across the world in countries such as Burkina Faso and Kenya.

Now in its fourth year, their ‘Cherish a Child’ community project helps respond to the specific needs of local children. This Ministry Outreach works alongside various Agencies to ensure that a real difference is made in the homes where it is most needed.

The Congregation of Ballymoney Church of God have really supported ‘Cherish a Child’ through prayer and very generous financial gifts. Many children across the Ballymoney area have already been blessed as a result of this initiative. This week sees deliveries being made to further needy homes, supplying help to 114 children. The Church trust that these gifts will bring hope and encouragement in the midst of difficult circumstances, especially during this Christmas season.