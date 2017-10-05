Hop on your bike for the ‘Tour of Legends’ with Nicolas Roche

Dunloy Cycling Club’s Tour of Legends Sportive will take place on Saturday, October 14, with cycling star Nicolas Roche joining in to raise funds for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and Community Rescue Service.

The tour will be a fully marshalled 52 mile route through North Antrim, along the Causeway Coast and back through the iconic Dark Hedges.

Claire McMullan from Dunloy Cycling Club said: “Our special guest for the day is Irish sporting legend and Grand Tour BMC rider Nicolas Roche. Nico will ride the sportive and everyone will get the chance to chat with him throughout the day.

“There will be a mass ‘ride out’ from St Joseph’s Primary School, Dunloy at 9.30am. After completing the route there will be tea, coffee and refreshments back at the school where an informal Q&A session will take place with Nico. We also have an exciting evening event planned, details of which can be found on the Dunloy Cycling Club Facebook page.”

Jillian Wallace, Challenge Events Officer, said “Cancer Focus NI is absolutely delighted to be involved in this fantastic sportive.

“Every penny raised will go towards supporting our work in the community which includes cancer support groups, a free Nurse Line on 0800 783 3339, a bra-fitting service for women who’ve had breast surgery, art therapy, creative writing and other therapeutic and complementary services.

“We also have Keeping Well vans that bring health checks and advice into the heart of communities. Our Keeping Well van will be there on the day of the cycle for anyone wanting a free health check. ”

Jillian added: “All Cancer Focus NI services are provided free of charge for cancer patients and their families but we do need public support to help raise the necessary funds to continue our valuable work. So please do consider saddling up and taking part in the Tour of Legends – your support really will make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.”

For further details about the event and to sign up please visit https://www.entrycentral.com/festival/1281 . 250 places will be made available on Entry Central at £20 and these riders will receive a quality commemorative T Shirt.

Entry will also be available on the day however a T Shirt will not be available in this case.