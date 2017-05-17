‘Castle to castle challenge’will raise funds for hospital

A “castle to castle challenge” will take place on Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18.

The challenge is a cycle race from Carrick Castle to Ballycastle and back, a distance of 110 miles.

The fundraiser is being organised by the Oesphageal Patients’ Association to raise £15,000 to buy specialist equipment for the treatment of some cancer patients at Belfast City Hospital.

The equipment will provide a “significant step forward” in the early treatment of certain cancers, with early tumours being removed without the need for major surgery, enabling most patients to be discharged from hospital within 24-48 hours with minimal side effects.

Participants in the two-day coastal challenge are asked to raise a minimum of £450 which covers the cost of overnight accommodation.

The organisers say: “Cycling 55 miles in a day is certainly a challenge but achievable for anyone with a moderate level of fitness who has been training regularly.”