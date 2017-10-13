Hallowe’en happenings around the Causeway Coast & Glens area

There is SO much to do this Hallowe’en around the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Ballymoney’s Halloween celebrations get underway on Friday, October 27 with

frighteningly fabulous fun at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

The evening, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, begins at

6.30pm with a live outdoor concert featuring a local DJ and music from Pure Blarney.

There will be a fancy dress competition, fire poi performers, creepy characters and a

spectacular fireworks display at 8.15pm.

The night will end with a Halloween-themed Pool Disco at 8.30pm. Admission is

£3.50, to book a place ring 028 2766 0260.

Coleraine hosts its spookily spectacular Halloween celebrations on Saturday, October 28 at Rugby Avenue Playing Fields.

The popular family fun fair opens at 3pm, followed by an evening of entertainment.

From 6.30pm, look out for spooky characters, fire poi performers, fancy dress competition and an outdoor concert with live music from Curve before a fireworks extravaganza at 8.30pm.

Ballycastle hosts its annual Halloween Parade and Fireworks display on Tuesday, October 31.

The event has become a must-see attraction in recent years, as a scary selection of

floats, spooky characters and fire-poi performers travel through the town from

Dalriada Hospital to the seafront.

Judging of the fancy dress competition will take

place in the hospital’s lower car park at 6.45pm before the parade moves off.

Entertainment will be provided by a DJ and local band 30 Mile Limit at the seafront

before a spectacular fireworks display at 8.15pm.

Looking ahead to the festivities, the Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird said: “Halloween is a much anticipated time of year for many, especially for our young people who look

forward to enjoying the school half-term break.

“This year, we have a packed programme of activities and fireworks displays, making the Causeway Coast and

Glens a popular destination for our local community and visitors alike. It’s always

encouraging to see families who choose to spend their Halloween break here, as we

continue to build on our reputation as a great place to go throughout the year.”

Halloween celebrations across the Borough are sponsored by The Tides Restaurant,

Portrush and The Newbridge Restaurant, Coleraine. Owner Gareth Witherow said:

“I’m delighted to be working in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough

Council to create memorable Halloween celebrations which the whole family can

enjoy. Look out for us in Ballycastle where we’ll be contributing to the festival

atmosphere with our goodie-bag giveaways.”

OTHER EVENTS:

Alongside this, there’s lots of Halloween themed happenings taking place across the

Ballycastle area and beyond.

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market takes place in The Marine Hotel on

Sunday, October 29. Stalls will be open from 11am – 4pm giving shoppers the

chance to browse a great range of unique food, arts and crafts products.

Mother Goose Playgroup is bringing its popular Haunted House back to Sheskburn

Community Centre. It will be open from Sunday, October 29 – Tuesday, October 31 with specific sessions for younger and older children.

There will be a pumpkin patch

with live pumpkins, spooky craft, puppet shows, and face-painting plus street food

and a ghost walk through the enchanted garden. Inside, there’ll be a labyrinth of

haunted corridors and rooms with live actors, darkened rooms, creaking floorboards,

creepy crawlies and lots of special effects and scary surprises designed to keep you

spellbound.

The Ghosts in the Glens Storytelling and Music Festival runs from October 19 –

October 22 in Cushendall, Cushendun, Glenariffe, Ballycastle and Rathlin Island.

This four-day community event celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the area. The

festival will include storytellers and musicians from the local area and beyond and

feature events and performances.

Portballintrae Residents’ Association hosts its annual Halloween Festival from

Saturday 28 - Sunday 29. On Saturday, there will be a fancy

dress party for all the family, with children’s entertainment and a lantern parade led by a Samba band from the Village Hall to The Bayview Hotel before the skies light

up with a fireworks display. On Sunday 29, the village will host a craft fair featuring a range of quality items. sessions aimed at people of all ages, cultural

backgrounds and interests.

The Ullans Centre is hosting the Bloody Hutchinson Festival, a three day

event featuring a range of activities. On Thursday, October 26, there will be a talk by local historian Alex Blair at 7.30pm. On Friday (October 27), the Centre will host arts and crafts from 10am – 12noon and flower arranging from 12noon – 3pm.

From

6.30pm, join the Lantern Parade from Ballymoney High School to the Joey Dunlop

Leisure Centre. On Saturday (October), activities move to the Castlecroft area

where there will be a fun day and Halloween games from 11am – 4pm.

To find out about these, and other community events to mark the occasion, go to

www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com.