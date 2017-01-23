H’app’y with technology in Kilrea’s St Paul’s

St Paul’s College, Kilrea, chose the occasion of a packed open night to launch the school’s new App.

The APP, which is now ready to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, is the first of its kind in the area. It gives users instant access to important school documentation such as the school prospectus, policies and also allows parents and friends of the college to keep up to date with the latest news through regular “push notifications” which are sent directly to the user.

Launching the App, Mrs. Bradley, the school’s Principal said:

“Our investment in the St. Paul’s College App is testimony to the value we place on our links with our parents and the local community.

“We want to make it easy for them to keep up to date with the experiences, successes and achievements in the college. We are delighted with the new app and

feel it is an important technological development for the college.

“Our young people and their parents are digitally literate and forward thinking.

“Our new App allows them to access information at the touch of a button. This new venture is we hope the start of many new and exciting developments in the area of ICT. Our new generation of pupils and parents are forward thinking when it comes to technology and St. Paul’s is keen to facilitate and nurture this.”

The app was designed by the Newry software firm Edtap.