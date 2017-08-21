Greyfriars Bobby and his brass nose

Hundreds of thousands pour into Edinburgh at this time of year for the ‘Edinburgh Festival’, one of the high points in the entertainment year.

While there, they take in the sights of ‘Auld Reekie’, shop in Princes Street, and visit the graveyard at Greyfriars.

The story of ‘Greyfriars Bobby’ has captured the imagination of children worldwide. Through book and film they are familiar with the story of a faithful Skye terrier, Bobby, continuing to linger near the grave of his owner. The dog is now buried nearby and well-meaning folk leave sticks on the grave. Just outside the Kirkyard, almost as a finial on a street barrier, is a lifesize statue of the dog himself. But now Bobby is in danger, for visitors have somehow determined that to rub the nose of the dog brings good luck. The nose is now as bright as brass, and further damage is feared.

Such superstitions are no new thing. Some avoid walking under ladders, in Ireland, we refuse to cut down a fairy thorn, and raise a hat to a magpie. Sportsmen are particularly prone to such routines. Liverpool players touch the Anfield sign above the tunnel as they walk onto the sacred turf. Does it secure good luck, or is it merely a way of helping them get ‘in the zone’?

Almost each newspaper carries a horoscope column, with their famously cryptic and ambiguous suggestions, yet many turn to them as a matter of course each day. For many, no doubt it is a harmless exercise or a source of amusement, but it shifts the burden away from personal responsibility.

Whatever else he may have thought, Shakespeare knew that there were those who dismissed such practices as futile. When Brutus was bewailing the state of Rome under the increasingly autocratic rule of Julius Caesar, Cassius reminded him of his own responsibilities. “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.”

The Bible has many warnings against superstitious activity, and it dismisses the practice in a brief five word sentence. When writing of the creation of the world, the author of Genesis states, ‘He made also the stars’(Genesis 1;16). As one commentator put it, ‘The stars, widely worshipped and often regarded as controllers of human destiny, are mentioned almost as an afterthought; they too are merely creatures.’ We live in world fashioned and redeemed by a loving God.