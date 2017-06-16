Graduate Martina launches ‘Be Unique Drama School’

Ballymoney girl, Martina McAfee, has just launched her new business ‘Be Unique Drama School’.

Martina, who has recently completed a BA Honours in Drama at Queen’s University Belfast, is very keen to pass on her experience and love of drama to the younger generation.

Having worked and trained alongside some of the best drama facilitators in Northern Ireland, Martina feels very lucky to be in the position to share this knowledge and skill within the realms of her own company.

Speaking about her new venture, Martina explained: “What makes Be Unique Drama School so unique is that I aim to help children experience the key role drama can play in their personal development, especially those who have yet to encounter the wonder of drama.

“I strongly believe that drama can be used in every area of life, building confidence and developing imagination, helping children to aspire to be the very best they can be.”

Be Unique Drama School offers fun-filled and action-packed drama and dance workshops for nursery and primary schools, youth clubs, children’s birthday parties, and events.

Providing for the age of 3 upwards, Be Unique Drama aims to provide children with an insight into the importance of drama and dance to help them grow as a unique individual.

The workshops are easily tailored to suit a variety of ages and abilities, providing the customer with a personalised and unique package.

Although in its infancy, Martina has already taken some birthday party and other group bookings for local organisations.

She is also keen to develop working relationships with local nursery and primary schools, both during the school day and after-school, by offering drama workshops that promote and develop confidence and imagination.

For more information, telephone or text Martina on 07591053063, email martina@beuniquedrama.com, follow ‘Be Unique Drama School’ on Facebook or visit www.beuniquedrama.com.