Good relations funding for West Bann Development

West Bann Development is delighted to receive funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s ‘Building a United Community Fund’.

The funding will be used to facilitate a number of cultural and community trips under the theme of “Different Eyes on History”, including a visit to Dunluce Castle and Corrymeela which will look at ‘unearthing the past to inform the future’.

At Dunluce Castle, Dr Colin Breen, author and Senior Lecturer, will lead participants as they explore culture and shared heritage as a useful way of introducing a new way of thinking about communities today. He will address questions like ‘did we all experience deprivation and poverty?’ and ‘were there instances when we united so that we could all survive?’

Dr Breen said: “This is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages to get involved in an interactive experience to learn about their past and to get a sense of place, as well as a better understanding of their shared history, cultural heritage and the connections between the different traditions.”

The organisers would also like to acknowledge the support of IFI through the Peace Impact Programme.

For further information on how you might get involved in this programme, please contact Catherine Regan on 028 7032 7859.