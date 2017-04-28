A woman who allowed a friend to drive another friend in her Volkswagen Bora has been given six penalty points and fined £50 for permitting no insurance.

Stacey Watton (29), of York Avenue, Porstewart, had the case dealt with at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday April 21.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said his client had been in the process of changing her vehicle and had cancelled the cover on the Bora but then allowed the other person to use it.